On the ground at Unbound Gravel

Every year, Unbound Gravel is the most highly anticipated gravel race on the calendar. From product releases to the pros racing 200 miles to the collective energy of 4,000 nervous and excited riders, the event most certainly lives up to the hype.
On Thursday, photographer Marc Arjol Rodríguez cruised around the expo to check out new product and familiar faces. Stay tuned for more on-the-ground reporting from Emporia.
Gravel City Adventure & Supply Co is a hub of activity during event weekend, offering mechanic services, retail, as well as hosting the occasional afterparty.
The shop opened in 2017 as a direct results of Unbound’s impact on the local and visiting cyclist economy.
Former pro, team owner, RIDE founder, and advocate for inclusivity Molly Cameron is a celebrity at gravel races, where she often leads shakeout rides and brand activations.
All of the things from Ceramic Speed
ABUS Pro Gravel will have a heavy presence at Unbound this year, with John Borstelmann a favorite for the win.
Torno, “the world’s fastest crank” from 3T.
Schwalbe’s five-tire gravel quiver has expanded with the G-ONE RS. It features the same carcass as the PRO ONE road tire, and offers a claimed 20 percent reduction in rolling resistance over the G-ONE R.
The German brand launched its first dedicated gravel tire, the G-ONE Allround in 2015.
The Dutchies are coming!
Jasper Ockeloen, the rider who won recently won Gravel Locos and placed third at Rule of Three, is thrilled to be lining up for his second Unbound Gravel.
For every pair of Sunheist sunglasses purchased, a tree is planted through One Tree Planted, a nonprofit organization that plants trees on a mission for global reforestation.
Panaracer’s limited edition colorway GravelKings are here!
But where is Sir Willie the Weiner?
Alexey Vermeulen won’t be tackling the 200 with his good-luck dachshund, but recent results indicate that he doesn’t need to rely on luck to perform at this race.
BERD GVX carbon wheels claim to be among the lightest carbon gravel wheels available on the market. The 22mm internal width wheelset weighs in at 1,086g while the 25mm is 100 grams heavier.
There will be at least one OBED GVR racing the Unbound XL, and it will likely get muddy.
The Altangle Hangar is a non-intrusive, travel friendly bike storage solution.
Gravel Worlds’ Jason Strohbehn interviews Yuri Hauswald on the Gravel Family podcast. Hauswald won the 2015 edition of Unbound and placed second at Unbound XL in 2018.
JoJé Bars has a new yet-to-be-released chai-flavored bar, only at Unbound!