On the ground at Unbound Gravel

Every year, Unbound Gravel is the most highly anticipated gravel race on the calendar. From product releases to the pros racing 200 miles to the collective energy of 4,000 nervous and excited riders, the event most certainly lives up to the hype.

On Thursday, photographer Marc Arjol Rodríguez cruised around the expo to check out new product and familiar faces. Stay tuned for more on-the-ground reporting from Emporia.