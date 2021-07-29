Olympic Gallery: Men’s and women’s individual time trials

Primož Roglič and Annemiek van Vleuten won the respective men’s and women’s individual time trials at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Roglič shook off a series of bad luck crashes — including abandoning the Tour de France before the start of the Games — and implosions at races in recent months, while van Vleuten added to her medal haul, stacking a gold on top of her silver medal in the road race just days ago.

Tom Dumoulin scored his second silver medal in the time trial (his previous one from the Rio Olympics) — and Rohan Dennis also rode into more Olympic hardware — he has a silver medal from the team pursuit in 2012.

And at 46 years young in her third Olympic appearance, the United States’ Amber Neben rode to fifth place, just 11 seconds off a podium position.