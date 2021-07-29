Olympic Gallery: Men’s and women’s individual time trials

Primož Roglič and Annemiek van Vleuten won the respective men’s and women’s individual time trials at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Roglič shook off a series of bad luck crashes — including abandoning the Tour de France before the start of the Games — and implosions at races in recent months, while van Vleuten added to her medal haul, stacking a gold on top of her silver medal in the road race just days ago.
Tom Dumoulin scored his second silver medal in the time trial (his previous one from the Rio Olympics) — and Rohan Dennis also rode into more Olympic hardware — he has a silver medal from the team pursuit in 2012.
And at 46 years young in her third Olympic appearance, the United States’ Amber Neben rode to fifth place, just 11 seconds off a podium position.
The chaos of the photo pit waiting for the podium.
The starting ramp awaited riders at the Fuji International Speedway.
Chloé Dygert in the starting house, waiting for the starting signal.
Dygert starts her time trial, which did not turn out as planned.
Dygert suffering near the end of her time trial.
Amber Neben rolling around the parking lot before her time trial.
Neben was ready for the start in her third Olympic Games time trial.
Neben just kept going, finishing in a strong, 5th-place in the time trial in her third Olympics appearance.
After a second-place in the road race, van Vleuten certainly had her game face on in the start house of the time trial.
Leaving no doubt, van Vleuten powered to the finish to win the time trial.
The Dutch and Swiss women continued their domination of the cycling events, in the time trial.
Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands, center) celebrated the “one that didn’t get away” on the time trial podium, with Marlen Reusser (left) of Switzerland in second and Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) in third.
Lawson Craddock in the start house for his Olympic Time Trial.
Lawson Craddock tried to make up time as he headed out of the Speedway, onto the course.
Craddock did not have the TT he had hoped for, but kept fighting to the end.
Pre-race favorite and current world champion Filippo Ganna riding down the final stretch at the Fuji International Speedway.
Brandon McNulty, usually strong against the clock, struggled in the time trial after his great ride in the road race three days prior.
Australia’s Rohan Dennis captured the bronze medal with his ride.
Tom Dumoulin returned to form and took the silver medal for his ride.
Two seconds until the start of Primož Roglič’s gold medal ride.
Primož Roglič held his form and power right to the end of the race, and took home the gold medal.
The podium in the Olympic men’s individual time trial: Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands, 2nd), Primož Roglič (Slovenia, 1st), and Rohan Dennis (Australia, 3rd).