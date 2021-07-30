Olympic Gallery: Behind the scenes at the Tokyo 2020 road race venue

The Fuji International Speedway hosted the finish of the road cycling race, and the start and finish of the individual time trial.
Journalists, national teams, support staff, and even fans congregated here for all manner of reasons. But all were there for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Here’s a look behind the scenes at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games road cycling venue.
Cameras were out in full force for the women’s road race.
A covid-ready family — one of the thousands — out to watch the women’s road race on Sunday.
Photographers on the hike to the cycling venue, after the transportation bus dropped them off at Badminton, one mile away.
Social distancing in the photo workroom in the main press center. Each workstation was separated by plexiglass.
There were always plenty of security officers in the background, watching over the race.
TV crews rolled out their latest and greatest cameras for the race. This crew used huge, automated lenses.
A nice crowd of 10,000 plus in the stands at the Fuji International Speedway. Cycling was one of the few venues to permit spectators.
Riders lined up for their daily saliva COVID testing.
At the start of every day, a COVID screening was required. Spit into the tube, and submit for testing.
Yamaha provided the motos for neutral service.
The TV techs made last-minute adjustments to the video bikes before the start.
Some of the dozens of escort motos necessary to keep the Olympic road race safe and secure.
Chuck Hodge, director of operations at USA Cycling, moonlighted as a UCI official for the road races in Tokyo.
USA Cycling’s COVID liaison officer, Dr. Roshon, was pressed into duty, making up ice socks for the riders before the start of the road race.
Long-time USA Cycling mechanic Kevin Grove was in the car for the men’s road race. The UCI combined cars for small teams, so Kevin had to take care of the bikes for United States, Argentina, and Mexico.
Mike Sayers of the USA consulted with other coaches at the start of the men’s road race.
Team USA car was ready to go with the bikes of Lawson Craddock and Brandon McNulty.
The Team USA car was decaled for the road race.
Brandon McNulty’s spare Colnago atop the team service car, ready to head out.
Neutral service motos were loaded with a variety of wheel setups — Campy and Shimano/SRAM, 11-speed and 12-speed, rim and disc brakes, 140mm and 160mm rotors, clinchers, tubulars, and more — for different bikes.
The flags of Belgium (left), Ecuador, and Slovenia for the podium of the men’s road race.