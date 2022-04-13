New and unreleased Trek Domane spotted ahead of Paris-Roubaix under Trek-Segafredo

Trek-Segafredo riders have a new version of the Trek Domane bike ahead of Paris-Roubaix and Paris-Roubaix Femmes, which is a significant departure from the current endurance bike.
Major changes include the elimination of the seat mast, the front IsoSpeed, and the adjustment feature for the rear IsoSpeed. IsoSpeed is Trek’s name for a pivoting junction designed to offer vertical flex without lateral movement — in other words, comfort without a sacrifice in handling.
Trek is not commenting on the new bike, but there are other things we can deduce by looking at the photos taken from just after a Paris-Roubaix Femmes reconnaissance ride.
The head tube junction is substantially deeper towards the rear, presumably in response to the UCI’s relaxation of the 3:1 ratio rule, and the down tube appears to be taller and more aero towards the top. The down tube appears to have retained the storage compartment under the bottle cage.
The internal routing remains, but has been moved in front of the steerer tube instead of behind it as on the current Domane.
Check out the photos below for a closer look and more speculation based on the imagery.
The integrated seatmast has been a mainstay of Trek’s aero Madone, lightweight Emonda, and endurance Domane for years. This unreleased Domane abandons that in favor of a standard seatpost.
On Chloe Hosking’s bike, at least, the new Domane appears to have a sloping top tube, too. Hosking is 5’3″.
Here is Lizzie Deignan’s 2022 Domane compared with Hosking’s unreleased and presumably 2023 Domane. Note the differences at the head tube, rear IsoSpeed, seat mast/seatpost, and down tube.
The new Domane also does not have an adjustable rear IsoSpeed the way the current bike does. When explaining the absence of IsoSpeed adjustment on the latest Checkpoint gravel bike, Trek road director Jordan Roessingh told VeloNews that the company had found that riders — pros and amateurs alike — simply don’t use that feature. And presumably, the removal of this feature also means weight savings.
This is the adjustable IsoSpeed on the current Domane.
And this is the underside of the new Domane.
This is the front IsoSpeed on the current Domane.
And this is the IsoSpeed-free front end of the Domane the Trek-Segafredo riders are using.
In terms of Roubaix-specific build, there are certainly many carry-overs from 2021 to 2022, including the single ring with K-Edge chain guard, tubeless Pirelli tires, and SRAM satellite shifters.
All the Trek-Segafredo women had the single-ring/K-Edge set-up on their Paris-Roubaix Femmes bikes, and some have SRAM’s new wireless Blip shifters as well.
We have many questions about this bike, but Trek is not yet talking.
It seems likely the a new, lighter Trek Domane that still has plenty of compliance will be launched later this year. We’ll let you know more as soon as we do.