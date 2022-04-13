New and unreleased Trek Domane spotted ahead of Paris-Roubaix under Trek-Segafredo

Trek-Segafredo riders have a new version of the Trek Domane bike ahead of Paris-Roubaix and Paris-Roubaix Femmes, which is a significant departure from the current endurance bike.

Major changes include the elimination of the seat mast, the front IsoSpeed, and the adjustment feature for the rear IsoSpeed. IsoSpeed is Trek’s name for a pivoting junction designed to offer vertical flex without lateral movement — in other words, comfort without a sacrifice in handling.

Trek is not commenting on the new bike, but there are other things we can deduce by looking at the photos taken from just after a Paris-Roubaix Femmes reconnaissance ride.

The head tube junction is substantially deeper towards the rear, presumably in response to the UCI’s relaxation of the 3:1 ratio rule, and the down tube appears to be taller and more aero towards the top. The down tube appears to have retained the storage compartment under the bottle cage.

The internal routing remains, but has been moved in front of the steerer tube instead of behind it as on the current Domane.

Check out the photos below for a closer look and more speculation based on the imagery.