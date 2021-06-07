New and unreleased Trek Checkpoint, Felt Breed, and Cannondale gravel bike spotted in Kansas

At Unbound Gravel in Kansas this weekend, Ted King raced an unreleased Cannondale, Quinn Simmons and Kiel Reijnen raced unreleased Trek Checkpoints, and Robin Carpenter raced an unreleased Felt Breed.

All offer ample tire clearance, seatposts or seatmasts built for some compliance, and varying degrees of internal routing and down tube protection.

When you add in the just-launched Allied Echo under Colin Strickland and the custom-painted-for-Unbound Specialized and Canyon bikes under Ian Boswell, Laurens ten Dam, and Pete Stetina, there was a whole lot of newness on the pointy end of the ultra-endurance gravel race.

Allied formerly launched its flip-chip Echo just ahead of the race, so details on that bike are now public.

For Trek, Cannondale, and Felt, however, their bikes remain somewhat under wraps. It appears all three brands were keen to use the race to gather marketing assets to promote the bikes later in the year when they do launch.

I asked the brands and received cagey responses.

“Felt is always working with our athletes in the development of new products; using their input and expertise at all stages of development to refine our bicycles before they’re available to riders for purchase,” Felt spokesperson Matt Pacocha told me.

Team Twenty24 had three riders racing on the current aluminum Felt Breed gravel bike. The new Breed is carbon.

Trek-Segafredo director Matt Shriver said Trek is not yet ready to talk about the Checkpoints raced in Kansas.

“At the moment we are not sharing information about the bikes Kiel and Quinn raced in Unbound Gravel 200 this past Saturday,” he said. “Our athletes experiences provide valuable feedback as we develop new products for them and our customers to enjoy.”

Cannondale’s global media relations manager Massimo Alpian had something similar to say: “I can confirm that Ted was riding on a Cannondale but I’m unable to name the model at this time. I hope to in the near future.”

With that, expect to see launches from Felt, Trek, and Cannondale sometime in the near future. In the meantime, check out the photos of the bikes below.