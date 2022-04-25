Mega-gallery: 2022 Redlands Bicycle Classic time trial and criterium

The 2022 Redlands Bicycle Classic, after a two-year break due to COVID, was back, and the racing action was hot.
Thursday’s stage 2 saw the front of the men’s race catch the back of the women’s race, forcing a 30-minute delay to allow the women to get up the road.
On the following time trial and criterium stages, there was less confusion, but the racing was still intense.
Photographer Casey B. Gibson was on hand to capture the racing in photos.
The old Route 66 in Cajon Pass was the site of the Stage 3 time trial.
The first check of time trial bikes in the 2022 season led to headaches and quick fixes for some riders before their start.
DNA Cycling’s Kim Lucie got the countdown in the start booth.
A strong ride by Diana Peñuela left her only 61 seconds out of first place going into Saturday’s criterium.
Emily Marcolini was able to hold onto the leader’s jersey with a 10th place finish in the time trial.
Maddie Ward of Instafund had the second-fastest time of the day.
Fount Cycling Guild’s Jennifer Wheeler had the best time for the women on a very windy course.
The women’s podium of Maddy Ward (left) took second, Jennifer Wheeler was first, and junior Olivia Cummins of Lux was third.
With 148 starters in the men’s field, the time trial course was crowded with riders coming and going.
This setup looked very pro, and it was certainly one of the more unusual TT setups, but the officials said it was legal.
The first half of the course was downhill, allowing riders to pick up quite a bit of speed.
Alec Cowan of L39ion on the descent.
Brockton Smith of Hot Tubes was the last rider on the course.
CS Velo’s Alexander White finished second in the time trial and combined with his third-place ride on Thursday, put him in the leader’s jersey for the weekend.
Tyler Stites was fastest on the day by a full 18 seconds on the Route 66 course.
Matteo Dal-Cin of the Toronto Hustle took sixth with a strong ride.
The men’s podium of Alexander White (left) racing for CS Velo was second, Tyler Stites was first, and Tim McBirney took third.
At the end of the day, it was time to take down the clocks, dismantle the gantry, and head home.
The women’s peloton lined up for the start with a nice crowd to cheer them on.
Young girls cheered on the women’s peloton and hope to be there someday.
Downtown Redlands provided a scenic setting for the criteriums.
Junior Olivia Cummins rode smart and held onto her sprinter’s jersey.
The women’s peloton enjoyed perfect weather in Redlands, with snow capped mountains in the distance.
Lux’s Olivia Cummins in the sprinter’s jersey finished second on the day.
Jennifer Wheeler took a flyer in the women’s race, but was brought back late in the race.
Emily Marcolini tucked into the middle of the peloton and was able to hold onto her yellow jersey going into the final stage.
The women’s field came back together and teams lined up for the final sprint.
Lisa Cordova surprised everyone, including herself, when she won the criterium.
The women’s podium of (left to right): Cummins Olivia (LUX), Lisa Cordova (Live Play Real Estate), and Rylee McMullen (Instafund LaPrima).
The men’s peloton lined up — with the jersey’s front and center — for the 90-minute criterium
Early and late: L39ION led the peloton for 90 minutes and took the win.
Lance Haidet led L39ion through a turn early in the race.
Protecting the yellow jersey, Alexander White of CS Velo only had to sit on the L39ion train to keep the GC lead.
Streaming down the home straight with seven laps to go.
Alexander White rolled through one of the many corners on the Redlands Crit course.
With five laps to go, the L39ION train went into “drive-it” mode.
L39ION’s Tyler Williams edged teammate Alec Cowan for the win, while Hugo Scala came third.
The men’s podium of (left to right): Alec Cowan (L39ION of Los Angeles), Tyler Williams (L39ION of Los Angeles), and Hugo Scala Jr. (Project Echelon Racing).