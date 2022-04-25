Mega-gallery: 2022 Redlands Bicycle Classic time trial and criterium

The 2022 Redlands Bicycle Classic, after a two-year break due to COVID, was back, and the racing action was hot.

Thursday’s stage 2 saw the front of the men’s race catch the back of the women’s race, forcing a 30-minute delay to allow the women to get up the road.

On the following time trial and criterium stages, there was less confusion, but the racing was still intense.

Photographer Casey B. Gibson was on hand to capture the racing in photos.