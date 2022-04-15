Mathieu van der Poel’s Canyon Aeroad CFR for the 2022 Paris-Roubaix

Mathieu van der Poel is a top favorite to win Paris-Roubaix, on Sunday, April 17, 2022.

After delaying the start of his road season due to lingering problems with his back injury from crashing in the Olympic mountain bike race, van der Poel came back with a fury. He was in the key selection at his first race back, Milan-San Remo, and then won Dwars door Vlaanderen and the Tour of Flanders.

His Canyon Aeroad CFR has a few notable changes from its normal configuration for the Hell of the North, including double bar tape, 30mm tubeless tires, and extra-secure bottle cages.

Related: After stop-ride notice, Canyon continues reworking Aeroad for pros and consumers