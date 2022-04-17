Matej Mohorič is the one big name on 32mm tires at Paris-Roubaix

In 2022, the WorldTour peloton generally seems to have agreed that 28mm is the best tire width for most of the spring classics, and 30mm is ideal for Paris-Roubaix. Matej Mohorič — who used a dropper post to great effect at Milan-San Remo — is racing Paris-Roubaix with 32mm tires.

At Gent-Wevelgem, I jokingly asked Mohorič where his dropper post was.

“There is not enough downhill today,” he replied earnestly.

There are no downhills to speak of across the fields of Northern France, but there certainly are rough cobbles. And Mohorič, always keen to maximize his mechanical options, has opted for wider tires to optimize speed and comfort across the stones.