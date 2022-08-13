Lauren De Crescenzo’s Colnago G3-X for SBT GRVL

Lauren De Crescenzo is back in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, and prepared to defend her 2021 SBT GRVL title aboard her Colnago G3-X.

Not a participant in the Life Time Grand Prix series, she is skipping the Leadville 100 mountain bike race, giving her more time to recon the route, which remains largely the same as last year, and settle in ahead of one of gravel racing’s biggest events. But more importantly, it means she will arrive at the start line Sunday morning far fresher than many of her competitors who are facing a multiple-hour transfer after a grueling day on the bike.

Interestingly, De Crescenzo has a race bike that she only rides at events, separate from her training bike at home. It’s common for the top men to do this, her coach Tom Danielson told VeloNews, but not so much for the women. It means her Colnago, attentively cared for by her Cinch cycling mechanic, is at its absolute best for race day.

“They make sure I never put my hands on it,” joked De Crescenzo after a Friday morning shake-out ride in Steamboat Springs.

We got a look at her Colnago G3-X for her SBT GRVL defense, built up with a SRAM Red group and Princeton Carbon Works wheels paired with René Herse tires. Get a closer look at all the details below.