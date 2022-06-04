Lachlan Morton’s Cannondale SuperSix EVO SE for Unbound Gravel

Whether it’s riding the Tour de France route including transfers or biking to the Ukraine border in one day to raise money for the war-torn country, Lachlan Morton does some unconventional, epic-in-the-non-hyperbolic-sense rides that make 200 miles at an organized gravel race seem like a walk in the park.
It’s no surprise then that the EF Education–EasyPost rider is among the favorites at Unbound Gravel in Emporia, Kansas.
Through all of his alternative calendar events, the Australian has learned plenty about his equipment and fit preferences, including things you’ll be hard pressed to find on any other bike.
Check out his Cannondale SuperSix EVO SE set up specifically for Unbound, complete with aero bars and a road drivetrain.
Through his adventure rides and alternative calendar, Lachlan Morton has tried a wide range of Cannondale bikes, from road to mountain to gravel. For the Unbound Gravel 200, his bike of choice is the SuperSix EVO SE.
There’s debate about whether aero bars belong in gravel racing. See if you can figure out Morton’s stance on the issue.
A K-Edge mount holds a Wahoo ELEMNT Bolt computer. TT shifters on the aero bars allow Morton to stay in his aero tuck without interruption.
In addition to the Vision Speed Extensions with a J-bend, Lachlan gets an aero advantage from the Vision Metron 4D Flat aero handlebar.
Gravel racing is self supported, meaning if anything goes wrong on course you better be able to fix it. Morton has a spare primary link for his chain, a small part that would be difficult to fish out of a bag in what would be a stressful moment, taped to his brake cable.
With a 52/36T Hollowgram crank and 11-32T cassette, Morton is essentially running a road gear ratio.
EF Education–EasyPost doesn’t have a drivetrain sponsor, so while the road bikes for WorldTour races may have the latest 12-speed Dura-Ace, Morton’s gravel bike gets an older 11-speed Dura-Ace group.
The custom paint is in the same style as Morton’s “Seeing Sound” collection with Rapha.
More details of the “Seeing Sound” paint.
Morton is running 38c Vittoria Terreno Dry tires on a Vision Metron wheelset. The Muc-Off valves match the team kit.
No, this image isn’t tilted; the seat really is at that angle. Morton adopted this position by accident during his Alt-Tour last summer where he rode the entire Tour de France route including transitions. The seat slipped at one point without him realizing. Seems like he likes it.
200 miles unsupported means you need a lot of room for food and spare parts. Morton stores his gear in Tailfin bags.