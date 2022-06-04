Lachlan Morton’s Cannondale SuperSix EVO SE for Unbound Gravel

Whether it’s riding the Tour de France route including transfers or biking to the Ukraine border in one day to raise money for the war-torn country, Lachlan Morton does some unconventional, epic-in-the-non-hyperbolic-sense rides that make 200 miles at an organized gravel race seem like a walk in the park.

It’s no surprise then that the EF Education–EasyPost rider is among the favorites at Unbound Gravel in Emporia, Kansas.

Through all of his alternative calendar events, the Australian has learned plenty about his equipment and fit preferences, including things you’ll be hard pressed to find on any other bike.

Check out his Cannondale SuperSix EVO SE set up specifically for Unbound, complete with aero bars and a road drivetrain.