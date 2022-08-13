Jordan Schleck’s Team Amani Factor LS for SBT GRVL

For Jordan Schleck and his Team Amani teammates from East Africa, obtaining US visas simply to make it to SBT GRVL this weekend was a challenge. Schleck, a 19-year-old Ugandan, didn’t anticipate the next block in the road.

Schleck arrived in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, this week and unpacked his Factor LS eager to hit the gravel roads only to find the non-drive side seat stay had cracked in transit.

But of all places to crack a carbon frame before a race, few are better than cycling-mad Colorado. The team drove the bike to Boulder, about three hours away, to a repair facility called Broken Carbon and had the bike back by Friday afternoon, good as new, albeit missing some of the team bike’s beautiful paint.

Schleck’s bike for SBT GRVL features a SRAM Red group, Black Inc wheels and components, and Vittoria tires. Take a look at all the details in this exclusive VeloNews gallery.

