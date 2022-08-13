Jordan Schleck’s Team Amani Factor LS for SBT GRVL

For Jordan Schleck and his Team Amani teammates from East Africa, obtaining US visas simply to make it to SBT GRVL this weekend was a challenge. Schleck, a 19-year-old Ugandan, didn’t anticipate the next block in the road.
Schleck arrived in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, this week and unpacked his Factor LS eager to hit the gravel roads only to find the non-drive side seat stay had cracked in transit.
But of all places to crack a carbon frame before a race, few are better than cycling-mad Colorado. The team drove the bike to Boulder, about three hours away, to a repair facility called Broken Carbon and had the bike back by Friday afternoon, good as new, albeit missing some of the team bike’s beautiful paint.
Schleck’s bike for SBT GRVL features a SRAM Red group, Black Inc wheels and components, and Vittoria tires. Take a look at all the details in this exclusive VeloNews gallery.
Read also:
The Factor LS is the brand’s gravel race model. Schleck’s is built up with a SRAM Red group, Black Inc wheels and components, and Vittoria tires.
SBT GRVL is 142 miles with 9,200 feet of elevation gain. Schleck has gone for a 46T chairing up front and a 10-44T XPLR cassette.
Schleck keeps the brake hoods on his Black Inc integrated bar-stem very toed in.
Colorado is just about the best place you could crack a carbon frame before a huge race. Team Amani was able to get the frame repaired in nearby Boulder with plenty of time to spare before Sunday.
Factor took inspiration from the flags of the African nations of the Team Amani riders for the paint, and used a cheetah print pattern for the Factor logos.
Each day brings a new training plan to remember. Schleck keeps his daily plan written on the stem. He relies on a Wahoo ELEMNT ROAM computer.
Schleck hails from Uganda.
Black Inc 30 wheels make for a lightweight option.
The contrasting fork is painted in “Nairobi red.” Schleck’s teamattes at SBT GRVL this weekend hail from Kenya.
Vittoria Tirreno Dry tires in size 38c are a popular option for a wide range of gravel terrain.
“Timu moja” means “one team” in Swahili. The team has adopted the motto to bring together riders from three different African nations.
The color scheme of the bike extends to the team water bottles.
The cheetah print is also in the head tube Factor logo.
Schleck rides a Prologo saddle attached to a Black Inc carbon seatpost.