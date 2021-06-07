Ian Boswell’s Specialized Diverge with Coefficient bars

Painted special for the day in a throwback to the 1989 RockCombo, two Specialized Diverge bikes came to the line together under former WorldTour racers at Unbound Gravel. Ian Boswell outsprinted Laurens ten Dam to take the win, and afterwards said he was “kinda surprised” to find himself atop the podium.

Boswell and I stayed at the same place in Emporia, Kansas. The night before the race, we shared ideas on what to mark on our stems (checkpoints, water stops, the first sketchy two-track section that I’m calling the Arenberg Forest where Quinn Simmons and dozens of others flatted, etc.).

After his win, Boswell walked me through his bike, explaining why he set up various things as he did. He also explained the family-based story behind his sweatband.

The biggest standout on his otherwise stock Diverge is the Coefficient RR handlebar, which is heavily sculpted for both aerodynamics and ergonomics.

Check out the gallery below for a closer look at everything on Boswell’s Specialized Diverge.