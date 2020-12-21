How to set up a training plan in Active Pass

Active Pass members have access to a suite of 8-, 10- and 12- week training plans. These power-based plans adjust to your fitness level, and can be synced so workouts automatically pop up on your Garmin Edge computer or downloaded to be completed in Zwift.

Here is how to get a plan set up on your Active Pass account. Watch the video, look at the step-by-step images and instructions below, or use both. Thanks for being an Active Pass member!