How to set up a training plan in Active Pass

Active Pass members have access to a suite of 8-, 10- and 12- week training plans. These power-based plans adjust to your fitness level, and can be synced so workouts automatically pop up on your Garmin Edge computer or downloaded to be completed in Zwift.
Here is how to get a plan set up on your Active Pass account. Watch the video, look at the step-by-step images and instructions below, or use both. Thanks for being an Active Pass member!
First, go to your Active Pass account by clicking the icon in the upper right. Then select My Perks.
Next, click on Training Plans and select Today’s Plan. Today’s Plan is our training partner for Active Pass. Active your account.
Once you are inside the Today’s Plan Active Pass software, click on the drop-down menu with your name at upper right.
In this menu, select Plans.
Then select Find or build me a plan.
Once you have selected a plan, scroll down and hit the Add to calendar button. It’s kinda hidden down there, but this is a vital step!
Now you can see all your daily workouts laid out in the calendar. Click on any one to see the detail. You can also click and drag workouts to different days by hovering over the workout and clicking on the cross icon in the lower right of the workout’s window.
To sync your devices, go to your account in upper right, then select Connections.
On the Connections screen, you can pair your Garmin, Zwift, Strava, and other accounts so that any rides you do on those accounts will auto-populate in Active Pass – and so workouts will auto-populate on your Garmin.
The more rides you do, the complete a picture Active Pass will paint of your training. Access the analytics via the Dashboard tab at the upper left.
Active Pass has a wealth of analytic tools, with tons of customization. You can add charts and tailor the range to what you are interested in looking at, such as how your critical power over various durations has improved during your training. First, though, just start doing some workouts!