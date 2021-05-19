Grind Gallery: Gravel fondo fun at Wild Horse Gravel

The Grind is a weekly column on all things gravel.

Wild Horse Gravel kicked off for its second running at the High Lonesome Ranch on the western slope of Colorado. Sticking with Roll Massif’s sportive format, Wild Horse Gravel features two timed segments, and the lowest cumulative time wins. This year, Pete Stetina (Let’s Privateer) and Kaysee Armstrong (Liv Racing) took the top spots on the hay-bale podiums.

I am obviously biased, having been a part of the launch of the Roll Massif gravel sportives in 2019, but I love the race-the-segments, regroup-and-ride-the-rest format that we have.

Van life was in full effect at the High Lonesome this weekend. A lot of folks camped, but scores more posted up in their vans, trucks, and campers, including Stetina and Armstrong. (I stayed in a ranch cabin; I am soft and I like to sleep on soft things.)

Vans aside, vehicles were at a minimum over the weekend on the course northeast of De Beque (population: 518; traffic lights: 0). That said, we did hit a little traffic on course — cows and calves at one point were running in front of the field, forcing Stetina to ease off the pace for a bit. (Thanks, cows!)

Check out the gallery below from our coworkers at FinisherPix. If you rode Wild Horse, you can check out your photos here.

