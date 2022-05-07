Gravel gear gallery: A smorgasbord of tech at Belgian Waffle Ride California

From ultra-light rim brakes and skinsuits to CamelBaks and mountain bikes with aero bars, Belgian Waffle Ride California brought out a huge range of gear as riders of all ages tried to figure out what the ideal set-up was for a half-road, half-“unroad” event.

Here is what we found on the start line and on the course of the 137-mile event in San Diego County last weekend.

