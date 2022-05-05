Giro d’Italia: Tom Dumoulin’s Cervélo P5 disc time trial bike

Tom Dumoulin will take the start of the 2022 Giro d’Italia time trial as a previous winner of the test against the clock, as well as the overall.
The current Dutch national time trial champion took silver in Tokyo, sandwiched between Primož Roglič and Rohan Dennis, who are now both his teammates at Jumbo-Visma. Dumoulin also won TT silver at the 2016 Rio Games.
In 2017 he won the world time trial championship, and then stages 1 and 10 on his way to winning the overall at the Giro d’Italia.
Photojournalist James Startt is in Budapest, Hungary for the Grande Partenza. He provided these beautifully detailed shots of the Dutch rider’s time trial bike.
The Cervélo P5 Disc was added to the brand’s lineup in March 2019. There have been customizations and improvements over the past three years to decrease drag, increase speed, and possibly offer some additional comfort.
Cervélo has been partnered with Team Jumbo-Visma only since 2021, however, the Canadian bike manufacturer has been designing aerodynamic bikes since 1995.
Dumoulin, at 185cm (6’1″) tall, rides just a size 56cm bike. A smaller bike means a shorter head tube and less drag.
Dumoulin has a decent amount of stack to his cockpit.
Shimano Dura-Ace hydraulic brake levers with a single Di2 button limit gear-shifting options to Shimano’s SyncroShift. Jumbo-Visma mechanics added a remote shifter to the inside of each lever so Dumoulin can shift both front and rear derailleurs normally.
These Shimano Dura-Ace 11-speed bar-end shifters have two buttons, to allow shifting up or down in the front and rear derailleurs.
Like many WorldTour teams, Jumbo-Visma has not equipped its time trials bikes with the latest version of Shimano 12-speed Dura-Ace, which is still limited in availability. This is a Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 crank with a power meter, and Di2 9150 derailleurs.
What the Olympic time trial silver medalist sees when he’s straddling his top tube.
The custom paint on the fork is for the Dutch national time trial champion.
Reserve Wheels is a sibling brand of Cervélo, both of which are owned by PON, a Dutch conglomerate whose other cycling brands include Gazelle, Kalkhoff, Focus, Santa Cruz, Swapfiets, Urban Arrow, BBB Cycling, Lease-a-Bike, Union, and Juliana.
Dumoulin is rolling on 77mm deep Reserve wheels wrapped with 25mm Vittoria Corsa Speed tubeless tires.
The Reserve rear disc wheel is also set up tubeless.
Tolerances are tight between the rear wheel and the inside of the seat tube. Reducing turbulence on the trailing edge of the bike reduces drag, and allows the rider to keep speeds high.
Is Dumoulin exploring a greater saddle height?
Another look at the very close tolerance between the rear tire and the trailing edge of the Cervélo P5 frame.