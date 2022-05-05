Giro d’Italia: Tom Dumoulin’s Cervélo P5 disc time trial bike

Tom Dumoulin will take the start of the 2022 Giro d’Italia time trial as a previous winner of the test against the clock, as well as the overall.

The current Dutch national time trial champion took silver in Tokyo, sandwiched between Primož Roglič and Rohan Dennis, who are now both his teammates at Jumbo-Visma. Dumoulin also won TT silver at the 2016 Rio Games.

In 2017 he won the world time trial championship, and then stages 1 and 10 on his way to winning the overall at the Giro d’Italia.

Photojournalist James Startt is in Budapest, Hungary for the Grande Partenza. He provided these beautifully detailed shots of the Dutch rider’s time trial bike.