Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Gear up, give back

Give your old gear new life

Learn more

Giro d’Italia: Mathieu van der Poel’s custom-painted Canyon Aeroad

The aero road bike with pink and green highlights that will be raced by the Dutch rider in his quest to wear the race leader's pink jersey.

Text by: Photos by: James Startt

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Get the Full Story for Free

To continue reading this story, and discover more like it, create your free account.

Already have a login?

Sign In

Mathieu van der Poel is racing his Giro d’Italia debut on a custom-painted Canyon Aeroad.

The mostly white frame has a few colorful highlights — hints pink and splashes of green — which set it apart from the fleet of bikes used by his Alpecin-Fenix ProTour team, and also give it a different look from the other custom-painted bikes he’s raced earlier this season.

Why green?

The dark color, which has been called “verde comodoro” or “commodore green” in English, is a nod to a new product made by team sponsor Fenix.

VeloNews photojournalist James Startt was able to snap some phenomenal photos of this unique bike.

KEY GIRO D’ITALIA RACE FEATURES

Mathieu van der Poel’s Canyon Aeroad for the 2022 Giro d’Italia includes a full Shimano Dura-Ace 9250 group, and Shimano C60 wheels.

Alpecin-Fenix team mechanics did a nice job at camouflaging the timing chip that’s attached to the outside of the right fork blade.

A head-on view of the updated cockpit on the Canyon Aeroad.

The green paint is striking and certainly stands apart from other team Canyon bikes.

Another look at the headtube on Van der Poel’s Canyon Aeroad.

Van der Poel is one of the few riders in the pro peloton who’s been provided with a full Shimano Dura-Ace 9250 drivetrain, including the 12-speed power meter crank.

Vittoria Corsa Graphene 2.0 tubeless-ready 25mm tires are common in the pro ranks.

Pink highlights adorn the seat stays of this Giro debutante’s bike. Van der Poel raced a custom-painted Aeroad at the Dwars door Vlaanderen, and a different custom-painted Aeroad at this year’s Paris-Roubaix.

A Bianchi… number plate?

Van der Poel’s choice perch for most of the 3,479.9km grand tour.

Van der Poel’s bike is clearly labeled even though the custom paint makes it easily identifiable.