Giro d’Italia: Mathieu van der Poel’s custom-painted Canyon Aeroad

Mathieu van der Poel is racing his Giro d’Italia debut on a custom-painted Canyon Aeroad.

The mostly white frame has a few colorful highlights — hints pink and splashes of green — which set it apart from the fleet of bikes used by his Alpecin-Fenix ProTour team, and also give it a different look from the other custom-painted bikes he’s raced earlier this season.

Why green?

The dark color, which has been called “verde comodoro” or “commodore green” in English, is a nod to a new product made by team sponsor Fenix.

VeloNews photojournalist James Startt was able to snap some phenomenal photos of this unique bike.

