Giro d’Italia Gallery — Bernal crushes strade bianche stage while others fade into the dust

People will be discussing stage 11 of this year’s Giro d’Italia for quite some time. But one thing is certain: The much-anticipated stage over the white gravel roads of Tuscany did not disappoint.

It has long been said that no rider would win the Giro on this stage, but some would certainly lose their chances over this beautiful but brutal terrain. And the latter was packed with lost hopes as contenders such as Remco Evenepoel and Romain Bardet lost more than two minutes, while Dan Martin lost more than nine minutes.

But the current race-leader Egan Bernal only padded his lead in the maglia rosa, the pink leader’s jersey.