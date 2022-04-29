Giro d’Italia: A retrospective gallery

The 107th edition of the Giro d’Italia starts in Budapest, Hungary.

After a two-year delay due to COVID, the Grande Partenza will for the first time take place in this city which has also seen 90 editions of the Tour of Hungary, as well as hosting the 1936 UCI world road cycling championships.

Through the years, the Giro has seen many champions, and a few repeat winners, among them Belgian great Eddy Merckx — who had an almost perfect run in the late 1960s and early 1970s — as well as the only American to win, Andy Hampsten nearly two decades later.

There are so many excellent memories of the Italian grand tour. Here are a few selections.