Giro d’Italia: A retrospective gallery

The 107th edition of the Giro d’Italia starts in Budapest, Hungary.
After a two-year delay due to COVID, the Grande Partenza will for the first time take place in this city which has also seen 90 editions of the Tour of Hungary, as well as hosting the 1936 UCI world road cycling championships.
Through the years, the Giro has seen many champions, and a few repeat winners, among them Belgian great Eddy Merckx — who had an almost perfect run in the late 1960s and early 1970s — as well as the only American to win, Andy Hampsten nearly two decades later.
There are so many excellent memories of the Italian grand tour. Here are a few selections.
Andy Hampsten climbed the Gavia in the 1988 Giro, donning the warmest ski gloves available to team soigneurs at the time. (Photo: File/Darcy Kiefel)
The 1961 Giro peloton made its way through the Dolomites. (Photo: VeloPress)
Eddy Merckx after a Giro stage c1970. The Belgian won the overall in 1968, 1970, 1972, 1973, and 1974, and also won 24 stages between 1967 and 1974, as well as twice winning the points classification, and the KOM classification during the same period. (Photo: AFP)
Felice Gimondi was the only spoiler to disrupt Merckx’s lock on the Giro, when he won in 1969. (Photo: AFP)
Another remembrance of Andy Hampsten on the Passo di Gavia at the 1988 Giro d’Italia. (Photo: Cor Vos)
Alexandre Vinokourov on the strade bianche on stage 7 of the 2010 Giro. Cadel Evans won the stage and Vinokourov regained control of the GC. (Photo: Roberto Bettini/AFP/Getty Images)
Monte Zoncolan may be considered one of the most challenging climbs in all of pro cycling, but it makes for excellent spectating. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Marco Pantani was the last person to win the Giro d’Italia and the Tour de France in the same season — 1998. (Photo: Graham Watson)
Alessandro Petacchi won 48 grand tour stages during his career, including 22 stages of the Giro. (Photo: Graham Watson)
No Giro d’Italia would be complete without a visit to the Italian bicycle component manufacturer Campagnolo’s world headquarters. This was the final stage of the 2013 Giro. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Corbis via Getty Images)
Christian Vande Velde wearing the race leader’s jersey on stage 2 of the 2008 Giro. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Corbis via Getty Images)
A Texan and a Texas fan — with an Italian flag — on stage 8 of the 2009 Giro. (Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images)
Chris Froome (left) and Elia Viviani before the start of the final stage of the 2018 Giro. (Photo: Antonio Masiello/Getty Images)
Cycling tifosi welcomed the 103rd Giro. (Photo: James Startt)
Peter Sagan fans lined the race on stage 15 of the 2021 Giro. (Photo: James Startt)
While snow dotted the mountains, the climate was more welcoming to racing at the Piazza del Campo at the 2021 Giro. (Photo: James Startt)
João Almeida was a surprise race leader for a two-week stretch at the 2020 Giro d’Italia. (Photo: James Startt)
Snow covered the road until hours before the start of stage 16 of the 2021 Giro. (Photo: James Startt)
Egan Bernal raced to defend pink at the 2021 Giro. (Photo: James Startt)
Filippo Ganna, a hometown favorite wearing the world champion’s stripes, at the 2021 Giro d’Italia. Photo: James Startt
If you cannot get enough retro Giro d’Italia photos, you’ll want to visit the Ghisallo Cycling Museum, near Como, which has a sizeable collection of Giro memorabilia. (Photo: Greg Kaplan)