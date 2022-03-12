Gear and grit gallery at The Mid South

The first major gravel race of the year, The Mid South is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year. Some 2,500 people signed up for either the 100-mile race, the 50-mile race, the 12-mile fun ride, the 50K run, or the 50K/100-mile Double.
On Friday, VeloNews photo editor Brad Kaminski and I captured some of the new and old gear and a few of the faces at The Mid South, as the 50K run finished up and bundled-up vendors exhibited their wares to equally bundled-up riders. Take a look.
All that glitters is not gold. Sometimes, it’s Gulo.
Gulo is a North Carolina brand that is relatively new to the cycling world, but whose founder has a deep engineering history.
Need a little Minnesota-made bling? Wolf Tooth may have your thing.
Wolf Tooth does a number of solid components in house, but the anodized headsets, bolts, lockrings and such are eye catchers.
Industry Nine is a North Carolina company that, yes, plays the anodized game, too.
Industry Nine builds its components basically from scratch in house in Asheville.
Like the Lakes?
Speed not guaranteed with the Swift bags, but…
… a smile with the sale is.
3T Exploros come in all sizes.
Specialized recently launched its S-Works Pathfinder gravel tires.
Cedaero is a Minnesota company that makes bags big and small.
Cantu is a Texas brand that makes all manner of wheels, including 27.5in fat bike hoops.
Want to build a custom wheelset from scratch? Cantu can do that for you.
Amy Oleen-Naaf created Pink Gravel to support fellow breast cancer survivors.
Oleen-Naaf isn’t riding herself now, but is happy to support others who are.
Jon Cariveau showing off the new Moots Routt ESC, a neo retro gravel rig.
Like a little flare in your bars?
How about a little air in your levers?
Old-school style; new-style components.
Cedaero’s take on the Hippocratic Oath.
A bag or a flag?
A vendor at The Mid South was stamping custom brands into leather goods.
‘Aero bars’ isn’t necessarily the right term for padded extensions, sometimes.
D.F.L. tacos. Because bike racing.
Many bike rides go in circles. This bike only goes in circles.
The Salsa Stormchaser is a singlespeed created for The Mid South.
Salsa has been at The Mid South since the first one in 2013.
The first Mid South, then the Land Run 100, wasn’t the first gravel race. But it was an early originator.
Crust Bikes had a crew in Stillwater.
Denver or bust.
One of the many Crust bikes around Stillwater.
Race organizer Bobby Wintle offers a hug to every single finisher, starting with the 50K runners who finish early on Friday and carrying through to the last 100mi gravel racer late Saturday night.
A few of the Crust Bikes crew hanging out at the finish of the run.
Rodeo Labs also has a contingent out from Denver, Colorado. Bryan Derstine is riding a singlespeed Saturday. Because mud.
Iron Monk Brewing does a Mid South beer every year. Thursday night is the release party at the brewery, and the beer is plentiful throughout the weekend.
Fat Tire is a sponsor of the race this year.
And this particular Fat Tire happens to belong to four-time Unbound Gravel 200 winner Dan Hughes, owner of Sunflower Outdoor & Bike in Lawrence, Kansas.
The belt drive saved two pounds over a chain, Hughes says, and never needs lube nor much thought at all.
Unicorns and bananas. Hey, it’s gravel.
You never know where you could cash this chip.
Your results may vary.
The bikes at The Mid South come in all shapes and sizes.
16-year-old Ruth Smith has done the 100-mile race with her dad Keith Smith since she was 12.