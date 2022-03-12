Gear and grit gallery at The Mid South

The first major gravel race of the year, The Mid South is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year. Some 2,500 people signed up for either the 100-mile race, the 50-mile race, the 12-mile fun ride, the 50K run, or the 50K/100-mile Double.

On Friday, VeloNews photo editor Brad Kaminski and I captured some of the new and old gear and a few of the faces at The Mid South, as the 50K run finished up and bundled-up vendors exhibited their wares to equally bundled-up riders. Take a look.