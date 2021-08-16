Gallery: 2021 Leadville Trail 100 MTB

The Leadville Trail 100 mountain bike race was the first of a double-header of off-road racing in Colorado last weekend.

Over 105 miles and nearly 13,000 feet of climbing, the 2021 edition of the storied race saw WorldTour pros, gravel specialists, and professional cross-country mountain bikers battle for top honors.

U.S. marathon mountain bike national champion Rose Grant defended her title in the women’s race, while the 2021 U.S. national XC MTB champ Keegan Swenson was the men’s winner on the day.