Gallery: 2021 Leadville Trail 100 MTB

The Leadville Trail 100 mountain bike race was the first of a double-header of off-road racing in Colorado last weekend.
Over 105 miles and nearly 13,000 feet of climbing, the 2021 edition of the storied race saw WorldTour pros, gravel specialists, and professional cross-country mountain bikers battle for top honors.
U.S. marathon mountain bike national champion Rose Grant defended her title in the women’s race, while the 2021 U.S. national XC MTB champ Keegan Swenson was the men’s winner on the day.
Riders were sent off in two-minute waves.
Keegan Swenson flies down the singletrack section leading into the Twin Lakes feed zone.
Clif Pro Team’s Katerina Nash would ride to a fifth place finish.
Rose Grant paced herself through the early miles of the race; the defending Leadville champ would overcome her rivals on the Powerline climb at mile 80.
Kaysee Armstrong was one of a handful of pros racing both Leadville and SBT GRV. Armstrong finished 10th at Leadville and fourth in the LeadBoat Challenge.
Sarah Sturm leads Hannah Finchamp through the sagebrush.
Gravel specialist Amity Rockwell on day one of the LeadBoat Challenge.
The lead group 30 miles into the 105-mile race.
Lachlan Morton with eyes on Howard Grotts on the Powerline climb; Swenson never looks back. The three would complete the podium.
After Leadville, Morton traveled to Breckenridge to begin the six-day Breck Epic stage race on Sunday.
Defending Leadville champ Howard Grotts pushing up Powerline.
Can Swenson keep smiling through the six-day Breck Epic? Only time will tell.
Rose Grant comes across the line at 07:23:57.
Sarah Sturm finished third in Leadville and snagged the overall women’s win at the 2021 LeadBoat Challenge.