Gallery: Zwift’s new Makuri Islands world is a visual treat

Zwift has a new virtual world, the Makuri Islands, which leans heavily on Japanese-inspired imagery. I rode six of the eight new courses last night, and was impressed with the graphics.

I have long maintained that Zwift’s main attraction is the interaction, not the visuals — but I have to say, the visuals are pretty spectacular in this new world.

One cool way to explore the new world is with all the data and text removed. Press ‘H’ and you get a clear screen; press ‘H’ again to return to the normal data display.

Below are a few screenshots I took of myself and my teammate Matt Allen cruising around inside the Makuri Islands. There’s a fun mix of tight, winding paved roads through colorful villages, gravel/sand singletrack through verdant forests, and wide-open lanes through the countryside.