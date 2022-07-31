Gallery: Yellow everything for Annemiek van Vleuten at Tour de France Femmes

Call it optimism, call it confidence, maybe just call it “yellow fever.”

Movistar rolled out a full yellow rig for Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift GC leader Annemiek Van Vleuten ahead of Sunday’s final stage.

Van Vleuten starts stage 8 of the Tour de France Femmes with a yellow Canyon Aeroad CFR, yellow Abus helmet, yellow water bottles, and of course, a yellow jersey.

The Dutchwoman has more than three minutes of an advantage to toy with ahead of Sunday’s mountain stage. Some 123 km and three categorized climbs stand in her way before she can claim all that yellow kit for good.

“For sure there will a crazy fight tomorrow for the other jerseys, for the podium, to put me still under pressure,” she previewed Saturday. “So, I won’t say that it’s in the pocket, I will be really focused tomorrow but I know from how I’m climbing, I should not be scared to be dropped.”

Here’s a look at her custom GC-leader’s kit.