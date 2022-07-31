Gallery: Yellow everything for Annemiek van Vleuten at Tour de France Femmes

Call it optimism, call it confidence, maybe just call it “yellow fever.”
Movistar rolled out a full yellow rig for Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift GC leader Annemiek Van Vleuten ahead of Sunday’s final stage.
Van Vleuten starts stage 8 of the Tour de France Femmes with a yellow Canyon Aeroad CFR, yellow Abus helmet, yellow water bottles, and of course, a yellow jersey.
The Dutchwoman has more than three minutes of an advantage to toy with ahead of Sunday’s mountain stage. Some 123 km and three categorized climbs stand in her way before she can claim all that yellow kit for good.
“For sure there will a crazy fight tomorrow for the other jerseys, for the podium, to put me still under pressure,” she previewed Saturday. “So, I won’t say that it’s in the pocket, I will be really focused tomorrow but I know from how I’m climbing, I should not be scared to be dropped.”
Here’s a look at her custom GC-leader’s kit.
Van Vleuten runs a SRAM Red eTap AXS groupset and Zipp wheels on her tiny-size Aeroad CFR.
Fizik’s extra-light Vento Argo 00 saddle and Look Keo Carbon pedals finish the job.
Stage 8 on Sunday finishes atop the gravely surface of the Super Planche des Belles Filles, but it’s not enough of the rough stuff to warrant a change of rubber.
Movistar stuck with its typical Continental Competiton tubular tires and Zipp 303s for Van Vleuten’s yellow rig.
Lizard Skins bring the yellow bar tape bling.
Wheel and shifter decals have been switched out to yellow, just like the Elite bottle cages have gained some added jaune.
Any guesses what color AVV’s Elite bottles will be?
Van Vleuten’s teammates will see touches of yellow on their bikes too.
Abus’ GameChanger aero and AirBreaker climber lids got the yellow treatment ahead of Sunday’s stage.
Van Vleuten’s Garmin 830 will be kept secure in some yet-more jersey-matching paraphernalia.
Van Vleuten started the stage Sunday in the Tour’s yellow jersey.
Now she’s got to make sure she’s still wearing it later tonight.