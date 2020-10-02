Gallery: World champion Julian Alaphilippe’s Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7

Julian Alaphilippe has spent a combined 17 days in the yellow jersey at the Tour de France. While he was the leader of this year’s Tour, he rode a custom-painted Specialized Tarmac SL7, decked out with all the yellow bling a Frenchman at the Tour could ask for.

But then he lost his lead — and his yellow bike — due to a rules violation.

Flash forward a few weeks later, and Alaphilippe is again on a tricked-out Tarmac with custom livery. But this time, he’s riding a bike decked out with the world champion’s colors, and no one can take these colors or this bike away from him until the next world championships.