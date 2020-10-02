Gallery: World champion Julian Alaphilippe’s Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7

Julian Alaphilippe has spent a combined 17 days in the yellow jersey at the Tour de France. While he was the leader of this year’s Tour, he rode a custom-painted Specialized Tarmac SL7, decked out with all the yellow bling a Frenchman at the Tour could ask for.
But then he lost his lead — and his yellow bike — due to a rules violation.
Flash forward a few weeks later, and Alaphilippe is again on a tricked-out Tarmac with custom livery. But this time, he’s riding a bike decked out with the world champion’s colors, and no one can take these colors or this bike away from him until the next world championships.
Alaphilippe is one of the leaders of the Deceuninck-Quick-Step “Wolfpack.”
A Shimano Pro handlebar on the integrated Specialized Tarmac SL7 stem.
Alaphilippe’s bottles are not going anywhere — even on cobbles — when they seated in this Tacx cage.
The newly minted world champion is rolling on Roval’s newest clincher wheels.
While the Tarmac SL7’s downtube indicates S-Works, there’s no confusing what brand of bike this is.
The Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7 of the 2020 UCI elite men’s road cycling world champion.
Julian Alaphilippe with his custom-painted Tarmac SL7.