Gallery: Winning artists of the DT Swiss and Open Ready To Paint competition

In 2020, DT Swiss, Open Cycles and VITRA design ran a contest called Ready to Paint, where designers the world over were invited to submit artwork and stories for potential to be incorporated into a bike design. Today, DT Swiss and Open announced the winner of the competition, and shared the artwork and stories of the top-10 finalists.

Some 79 artists took part, with the five-member jury voting anonymously using a 5-star rating system to make a short list. From there, the jury met to determine the final top-10. The jury members were Christian Harbeke of Nose Design, Tim Florian Reusch of VITRA, Marco Capteina of DT Swiss, and Andy Kessler and Gerard Vroomen of Open Cycle.

Check out the work of the artists below, and read their thoughts behind their designs.