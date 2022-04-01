Gallery: Why mechanics sometimes put oil on Alexander Kristoff’s waxed chain

Alexander Kristoff loves racing the Tour of Flanders. He won the monument in 2015, and he has finished in the top-five no less than seven times out of his nine starts at the race.

On the heels of his teammate Biniam Girmay winning Gent-Wevelgem, Kristoff comes into Flanders Sunday as the team leader for Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert.

At Dwars door Vlaanderen on Wednesday, VeloNews spoke to Aloïs Gevaert, mechanic for Intermarché and owner of Geal Cycling, about Kristoff’s bike and how the team uses not only wax on the chain, but sometimes a bit of oil on top of the wax if there is rain in the forecast.

Normally it is only one or the other with wax and traditional lubricants.

In order to apply wax to a chain, the chain must be exceptionally clean and dry. Chain lube is less finicky in how it can be applied, but professional mechanics always clean drivetrains religiously regardless.

For the Intermarché drivetrains, the wax is a given — applied first — and then a wet lube may be added right before the start.

“For Sunday [at the Tour of Flanders] we will start with a wax of Finish Line,” Gevaert said. “If and when it rains we put a small layer of wet oil from Finish Line to defy the rain because with wax we find that the gear shifting in rain is not ideal.”

Having been racing since 2006, Kristoff is not a favorite for Sunday, but the 34-year-old Norwegian shouldn’t be counted out. He found his way to the win this year at the Clasica de Almeria.