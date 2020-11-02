Gallery: Old climbs revisited for the 2021 Tour de France

As the 2021 Tour de France was unveiled on Sunday, “traditional” and “classic” were the two catchwords used to describe it. The main reason was that next year’s race starts in the north of France and then loops around the Alps and the Pyrénées, while including two time trials, a discipline which had seemingly fallen out of favor with race organizers in recent years. But those words also apply to some of the classic stage finishes on the map for 2021.

Stages up the Mûr-de-Bretagne, Mont Ventoux, the Col de la Colombière, Luz-Ardiden, and the Col de Portet have all been the scenes of great stages in the past. And they are once again featured prominently in 2021.