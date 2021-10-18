Gallery: Vos and Iserbyt shine under the sun at Iowa City UCI Cyclocross World Cup

The third and final UCI Cyclocross World Cup hosted in the United States treated riders to dry and fast conditions.
While the previous stops in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Waterloo, Wisconsin took place under a deluge, and light, steady rain, respectively, Iowa City tested riders’ skills in less-than-slippery conditions.
Eli Iserbyt and Marianne Vos — both winners in Wisconsin — repeated, with minor shuffling in the podium places behind them.
Photojournalist Balint Harnvas was on the ground to capture the action.
Lars Van Der Haar (left) at the start.
Quinten Hermans won the Fayetteville World Cup and was third in Waterloo just a week ago.
Lars Van Der Haar ripped steady and fast lines.
Belgian Daan Soete under a Belgian flag in the United States.
Quinten Hermans racked up a handful of World Cup points in the triad of American races.
Eli Iserbyt rode a commanding race.
Iserbyt took two out of three Amerian UCI Cyclocross World Cup wins.
The 2021 UCI Cyclocross World Cup Iowa City podium of (left to right): Lars Van Der Haar, Eli Iserbyt, and Michael Vanthourenhout.
Call-ups for the Iowa City Cyclocross World Cup elite women’s race (left to right): Clara Honsinger, Marianne Vos, and Lucinda Brand.
Denise Betsema was always nipping at the heels of the leaders, and again made a podium appearance.
U.S. national cyclocross champion Clara Honsinger.
Lucinda Brand (right) in the colors of the UCI Cyclocross world champion chased after Canadian Maghalie Rochette, who was in the Pan American champion’s colors.
Kata Blanka Vas is a rising ‘cross star who rides for team SD Worx.
Kata Blanka Vas in the U23 category leader’s jersey.
Marianne Vos dominated the finale of the women’s race.
Vos rode a prototype Cervélo R5CX cyclocross bike which should be available to consumers some time in 2022.
Tokyo Olympic mountain bike gold medalist Jolanda Neff (center) chased after Vos.
Vos is a seven-time world cyclocross champion.
The 2021 UCI Cyclocross World Cup Iowa City women’s elite podium of (left to right): Denise Betsema, Marianne Vos, and Kata Blanka Vas.