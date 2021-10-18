Gallery: Vos and Iserbyt shine under the sun at Iowa City UCI Cyclocross World Cup

The third and final UCI Cyclocross World Cup hosted in the United States treated riders to dry and fast conditions.

While the previous stops in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Waterloo, Wisconsin took place under a deluge, and light, steady rain, respectively, Iowa City tested riders’ skills in less-than-slippery conditions.

Eli Iserbyt and Marianne Vos — both winners in Wisconsin — repeated, with minor shuffling in the podium places behind them.

Photojournalist Balint Harnvas was on the ground to capture the action.