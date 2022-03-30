Dwars door Vlaanderen gallery: Victor Campenaerts goes for broke with 58t ring, waxed chain, and special tires

On his stem this message was taped: “Be the one who wants it the most.”

Victor Campenaerts (Lotto-Soudal) certainly wanted it on Wednesday at Dwars door Vlaanderen, and he optimized his bike and body to go for a solo win. He made it into the day’s winning move, and attacked and attacked his breakaway companions in the final kilometers, including on a fast downhill stretch.

It was not to be, however, and Campenaerts settled for fourth after his final attack was caught and countered by winner Mathieu van der Poel and second-place Tiesj Benoot. Tom Pidcock was third.

Here’s a look at Campenaerts’ Ridley Noah Fast Disc, which was customized for the day with a massive 58-tooth chainring, a waxed chain, and 28mm Continental Grand Prix 5000S TR tubeless tires, which were blacked out as the team is sponsored by Vittoria.

VeloNews lab-tested 15 classics tires at Wheel Energy in Finland, including the Continental Grand Prix 5000 TL (the predecessor to the 5000s TR) and the Vittoria Corsa Control Graphene 2.0, which is what Lotto races on. Can you guess which tire tested faster? And the new Continental tubeless tire is even faster, Continental claims.

