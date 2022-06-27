Gallery: US Pro Road National Championships men’s road race

The 2022 U.S. Pro Road National Championships came to a close with the men’s road race Sunday.

Kyle Murphy topped the podium to deliver a day that saw Human Powered Health flood the field and keep the Stars and Stripes in its midst after Joey Rosskopf wore the jersey for 2021.

Tyler Stites bettered WorldTour star Magnus Sheffield with a bike throw before Murphy’s child joined the top three for the podium party.

Casey B. Gibson was there to capture all the action: