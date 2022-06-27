Gallery: US Pro Road National Championships men’s road race

The 2022 U.S. Pro Road National Championships came to a close with the men’s road race Sunday.
Kyle Murphy topped the podium to deliver a day that saw Human Powered Health flood the field and keep the Stars and Stripes in its midst after Joey Rosskopf wore the jersey for 2021.
Tyler Stites bettered WorldTour star Magnus Sheffield with a bike throw before Murphy’s child joined the top three for the podium party.
Casey B. Gibson was there to capture all the action:
The peloton on the Gay Street Bridge as they roll out of downtown.
Chad Haga and Robin Carpenter on the front of the main field.
Race favorites Lawson Craddock, Sean Quinn, Magnus Sheffield, and Luke Lamperti work together on the Parkway.
Race winner Kyle Murphy bides his time in the peloton.
The early break of seven riders on the James White Parkway.
The early break is cheered on by the big crowd at Quitter’s Corner on the Sherrod Street climb.
Aevolo’s U23 rider Cooper Johnson leads the break through a corner.
Ben King made his intentions known when he attacked at the gun and led over the Gay Street Bridge.
With plenty of numbers around him, Kyle Murphy sat in as teammates set him up for the win.
Magnus Sheffield cools off late in the race.
Pure emotion. Human Powered Health executed a perfect plan, and Kyle Murphy took the win.
Tyler Stites takes second place with a well-timed bike throw over Magnus Sheffield.
A nice going-away present. Nathan Brown hugs Kyle Murphy at the end of his last race.
The men’s podium had one extra person, as Kyle Murphy’s son joined him, with Tyler Stites and Magnus Sheffield.