Gallery: Unreleased Fezzari Shafer with MRP gravel suspension fork

At the Roll Massif Wild Horse Gravel this weekend, Sparky Moir Sears took third place on a gravel bike chock-full of interesting parts.
For starters, the frame itself in an unreleased Shafer from the consumer-direct brand Fezzari. The mountain-bike-inspired bike features a slack, 68.9-degree head tube, a longer top tube, and a shorter stem.
Up front, there is MRP’s Baxter 2.0 gravel suspension fork that offers 40mm of travel and 45mm of tire clearance.
And then on her Enve AG25 wheels were unmarked Enve gravel tires, which, like the fork and the frame have not yet been officially announced.
Check out the gallery below for a closer look.
Sparky Moir Sears is a mountain bike and gravel racer, and also a yoga instructor. She also happens to be married to Noah Sears, VP of business development at MRP. She placed third at Wild Horse Gravel behind Kaysee Armstrong (Liv) and Betsy Welch (VeloNews).
The new MRP Baxter 2.0 has up to 45mm of tire clearance in its stock configuration, and can handle up to 50mm tires with the addition of a 5mm spacer on the fork legs. (The clearance is defined by the top of the tire, not the sides.)
The Baxter 2.0 features 3-position compression damping and 20-position rebound damping. It weighs a claimed 1,420g and will cost $989 when it goes on sale in July.
The Fezzari Shafer is a slack mountain bike that Moir Sears piloted to third place at Wild Horse Gravel, a course that features some fairly rough sections.
Moir Sears’ bike features a number of labeled and unlabeled Enve parts.
Enve AG25 wheels are the Utah company’s second-tier carbon platform. The tires did not have any normal labeling.
But what’s this? Enve recently debuted road tubeless tires, made by Tufo in the Czech Republic. It appears gravel tubeless tires from Enve are not far off. Enve did not immediately respond to questions about the tires.
The tread is reminiscent of Schwalbe’s G-One down the center, but with just a hint more bite on the shoulders.
Top tube bags were a thing in triathlon (“bento boxes”) long before gravel was a thing. Moir Sears puts the two together here with a Silca Speed Capture TT.
Moir Sears runs a Shimano Ultegra crank with a 46/36 configuration — an aggressively-large smaller ring for course that had many riders walking on the steepest parts.
Shimano levers set up for a short reach on Enve’s gravel bar.
A sparkling top cap for Sparky.
Moir Sears took third behind Armstrong and Welch at Wild Horse Gravel.