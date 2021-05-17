Gallery: Unreleased Fezzari Shafer with MRP gravel suspension fork

At the Roll Massif Wild Horse Gravel this weekend, Sparky Moir Sears took third place on a gravel bike chock-full of interesting parts.

For starters, the frame itself in an unreleased Shafer from the consumer-direct brand Fezzari. The mountain-bike-inspired bike features a slack, 68.9-degree head tube, a longer top tube, and a shorter stem.

Up front, there is MRP’s Baxter 2.0 gravel suspension fork that offers 40mm of travel and 45mm of tire clearance.

And then on her Enve AG25 wheels were unmarked Enve gravel tires, which, like the fork and the frame have not yet been officially announced.

Check out the gallery below for a closer look.