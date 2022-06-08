Gallery: Unbound Gravel’s pointy end

Dutch rider Ivar Slik, participating in his first Unbound, said that even though the race was his main goal this year, he knew anything could happen come race day.

“So much can happen,” he said. “You need a bit of luck, but I was in top shape and I did everything to be in top condition. It’s the best gravel event in the world. It’s fantastic. In the beginning we were part of a big group because it’s part of the Life Time series and the level is high. We had 150 in the peloton but people were getting tired with the hills.”