Gallery: UCI world cyclocross championships mixed team relay

The 2022 UCI world cyclocross championships kicked off on Friday with the non-championship mixed team relay event.

Less than 24 hours before the start of the event, the UCI announced a change to the format to accommodate teams that were struggling with travel delays and COVID-19 issues. Initially, teams were to consist of six riders; the change allowed nations to field squads of four.

Before the format change, just four squads were entered in the relay. However, with the last-minute change, more teams were able to enter the event. In fact, each of the seven competing squads fielded a four-rider team. Each team consisted of two men and two women: an elite man, an elite woman, and a U23 or U19 male and female rider. Teams were allowed to choose the order riders would go off.

Seven riders started the race. After each rider took one lap, they tagged the next rider on their team who then took a lap, and so on.

Although no rainbow jersey was awarded, riders had their race faces on — as well as ear-to-ear smiles — and put on a show for the crowd of several hundred, while also getting a chance to take a “hot lap” preview of the updated course.