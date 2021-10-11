Gallery: UCI Cyclocross World Cup Waterloo

The 2021-22 cyclocross season got off to a fast and furious start in Waterloo, Wisconsin on Sunday.

Earlier in the week, rain had softened things up, but sunny skies on Friday and late in the day Saturday made for fast racing on Sunday. And the Dutch women took advantage of the fast conditions and dominated the podium.

Marianne Vos and Lucinda Brand traded leading the front of the race from the second lap, but Vos ultimately triumphed over the world champion.

While the women were on the podium, clouds thickened overhead as the men lined up. And as soon as the men’s race started, so did the rain.

Slippery conditions made for a few crashes on the pavement in the opening two laps. By the end of the second lap, most of the field was strung out and chasing Eli Iserbyt, who went on to win by a healthy margin.