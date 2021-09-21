Gallery: U23 men and elite women world championship time trials

Near-perfect conditions greeted top competitors at the 2021 UCI road world championships time trial.
First, the U23 men took to the road in the presence of a very recognizeable fan.
Soon after, Ellen van Dijk earned another set of rainbow stripes ahead of Olympic gold and silver medalists Annemiek van Vleuten and Marlen Reusser.
46-year-old Amber Neben — a two-time world time trial champion — just missed the podium with a fourth-place finish a month after fracturing her pelvis in three places.
Johan Price Pejtersen confirmed his final starting spot with a big win.
The USA’s Matt Riccitello headed down a straightaway.
Riccitello wasn’t suited to a completely flat course, but put in a strong ride.
The USA’s U23 men narrowly avoided a “Didi the Devil” photo shoot before the time trial.
Didi Senft is a longtime cycling fan, and has been a roadside fixture at the Tour de France and Giro d’Italia since 1993.
Magnus Sheffield was an early leader, and was in the hot seat for almost an hour.
Sheffield — who will join Ineos Grenadiers in 2022 — rode well and finished in 10th place.
Contrast in the legs that carried Turnbull, Pejtersen, and Vermeersch to medals in the U23 time trial.
Hometown fan favorite Florian Vermeersch took third place, and the majority of the crowd’s cheers.
The U23 time trial podium (left to right) of Lucas Plapp (Australia), Johan Price Pejtersen (Denmark), and Florian Vermeersch (Belgium).
Lisa Brennauer on course.
Canada’s Leah Kirchmann rode a strong TT to finish in eleventh place.
Amber Neben surprised almost everyone with her 4th place finish, just 4 weeks after breaking her pelvis in a training crash.
The USA’s Leah Thomas heading down the finish straight after having mechanical difficulties requiring a mid-race bike change.
Annemiek van Vleuten suffering in the final kilometer.
Marlen Reusser of Switzerland almost won another time trial — after her win in the European championships — but faded in the last few kilometers. She finished in second place.
Swiss fans celebrated Marlen Reusser’s silver medal at the podium.
Dutch fans packed the plaza to cheer for van Djik and van Vleuten on the podium.
The elite women’s podium (left to right) of Marlen Reusser, Ellen van Dijk, and Annemiek van Vleuten
Ellen van Dijk waves to her cheering fans on the podium.