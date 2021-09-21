Gallery: U23 men and elite women world championship time trials

Near-perfect conditions greeted top competitors at the 2021 UCI road world championships time trial.

First, the U23 men took to the road in the presence of a very recognizeable fan.

Soon after, Ellen van Dijk earned another set of rainbow stripes ahead of Olympic gold and silver medalists Annemiek van Vleuten and Marlen Reusser.

46-year-old Amber Neben — a two-time world time trial champion — just missed the podium with a fourth-place finish a month after fracturing her pelvis in three places.