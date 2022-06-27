Gallery: US Pro Road National Championships women’s road race

Emma Langley’s victory in Knoxville on Sunday ensured that the stars and stripes jersey of the U.S. Pro Road national champion stayed in the EF Education-TIBCO-SVB family for another year.
The 26-year-old had broken away with Skylar Schneider (L39ION of Los Angeles) and gravel star Lauren De Crescenzo (Cinch Rise) midway through the 105km event. With Schneider dropped on the Sherrod Road climb, it was down to Langley and De Crescenzo to duke it out for the win.
Langley made her decisive move inside the final kilometer, pulling out a four-second gap by the finish line. De Crescenzo held on for second place with, 2021 winner, Lauren Stephen’s dropping the pack up the final rise to claim third.
Casey B. Gibson was there to capture the action with his trusty camera.
Emma Langley in the stars and stripes jersey, with Lauren De Crescenzo in second and Lauren Stephens in third.
The women’s peloton heads out of downtown over the Gay Street Bridge.
The U23 women’s podium with Zoe Ta-Perez in first, Marjie Bemis of Roxo Racing taking second, and Kaia Schmid in third.
EF Education-TIBCO-SVB riders sat on while Erica Clevenger tried to chase down the break.
A young fan cheers on De Crescenzo and Langley in the break.
L39ion riders led the peloton on the parkway early, but stay on the climbs.
Lauren De Crescenzo led Emma Langley almost every time up the climb.
Coryn Labecki and Heidi Franz lead the peloton through a corner.
Emma Langley leads Lauren De Crescenzo and Skylar Schneider over the Gay Street Bridge.
Emma Langley on the climb.
Last year’s winner, Lauren Stephens, leads the peloton up the Sherrod Street Climb.
Human Powered Health’s Lily Williams, and Kaia Schmid tackle the Sherrod Climb.
U23 winner Zoe Ta-Perez with teammate Marisa Bandersteen Boaz.
Lily Williams was one of the favorites for the race but was unable to chase down the break.
EF Education’s Emma Langley wins the national championship for the team’s second consecutive win.