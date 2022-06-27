Gallery: US Pro Road National Championships women’s road race

Emma Langley’s victory in Knoxville on Sunday ensured that the stars and stripes jersey of the U.S. Pro Road national champion stayed in the EF Education-TIBCO-SVB family for another year.

The 26-year-old had broken away with Skylar Schneider (L39ION of Los Angeles) and gravel star Lauren De Crescenzo (Cinch Rise) midway through the 105km event. With Schneider dropped on the Sherrod Road climb, it was down to Langley and De Crescenzo to duke it out for the win.

Langley made her decisive move inside the final kilometer, pulling out a four-second gap by the finish line. De Crescenzo held on for second place with, 2021 winner, Lauren Stephen’s dropping the pack up the final rise to claim third.

Casey B. Gibson was there to capture the action with his trusty camera.