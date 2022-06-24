Gallery: U.S. Pro Championships time trial

The U.S. Pro Championships got underway Thursday in Knoxville, Tennessee, with the time trial. Leah Thomas set the fastest pace to win by a comfortable 44 seconds over Amber Neben.
In the men’s race, Lawson Craddock once again proved the fastest, defending his 2021 title, but had a tighter battle on his hands with fellow WorldTour rider Magnus Sheffield falling just three seconds shy of the winning pace.
Photographer Casey B. Gibson was there to capture the action for VeloNews.
In her first race after recovering from spinal surgery, Leah Thomas was at full speed and took home the national championship.
Lawson Craddock won the time trial for the second year in a row with a blistering effort.
Craddock was on a mission to win his second consecutive national championship.
Ineos Grenadiers rider Magnus Sheffield had the race of the day, that is until Craddock came along to best him by a mere three seconds.
Twenty-year-old Magnus Sheffield, already a winner on a big stage at Brabantse Pijl this spring, again showed his potential by finishing second.
George Simpson of Project Echelon rode an early and strong TT to finish in third place.
Amber Neben finished second in what may have been her last national championship at age 47.
The men’s podium of Lawson Craddock, Magnus Sheffield in second, and up-and-comer George Simpson in third.
The elite women’s time trial podium of Leah Thomas in first, Amber Neben taking the silver, and Zoe Ta-Pez in third.
Lily Williams hoped to build on a successful Euro campaign, but crashed on course and still recovered to finish fifth.
Sam Boardman was the highest finisher for L39ion in seventh place.
The women’s time trial started as Paige Peters rolled out of the start booth on her first national time trial.
Hagen Berman Axeon’s Matthew Riccitello finished outside the podium, but should do better on Sunday’s climbing-heavy road race.
Riley Sheehan turned in a good run, just after returning from his European race schedule.
Lauren Stephens turned in the best time early, and was in the hotseat until Zoe Ta-Pez took over.
The U23 women’s podium of Zoe Ta-Pez on the top step, teammate Olivia Cummins in second, and Bette Hasse in third.
Zoe Ta-Pez won the U23 women’s category, and finished third overall.
Chad Haga had hoped to move up on the podium this year but struggled after just returning from a difficult Tour de Suisse.