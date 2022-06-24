Gallery: U.S. Pro Championships time trial

The U.S. Pro Championships got underway Thursday in Knoxville, Tennessee, with the time trial. Leah Thomas set the fastest pace to win by a comfortable 44 seconds over Amber Neben.

In the men’s race, Lawson Craddock once again proved the fastest, defending his 2021 title, but had a tighter battle on his hands with fellow WorldTour rider Magnus Sheffield falling just three seconds shy of the winning pace.

Photographer Casey B. Gibson was there to capture the action for VeloNews.