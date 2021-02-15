Gallery: Tour de la Provence wraps up with a sprint showdown and success for Iván Sosa

Tour de la Provence wrapped up with a bunch sprint Sunday, and Phil Bauhaus scored the first win for his newly renamed Bahrain-Victorious team [insert pun here] in the frantic gallop for the line.

Iván Sosa finished safely in the bunch to secure the classification. Julian Alaphilippe prevented an Ineos Grenadiers one-two on GC with a wily grab for bonus seconds at the intermediate sprint, allowing him to claw back time on Egan Bernal and move up to second overall having started the day in third-place.