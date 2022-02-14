Gallery: Tour de la Provence fireworks

It may have only been three full stages, but the 2022 Tour de la Provence once again offered power-packed racing on the stunning stage that is French Provence. After Italian world time trial champion Filippo Ganna blasted to victory in the opening prologue, and his Ineos-Grenadiers teammate Elia Viviani returned to his best with a sprint victory on stage the following day, the overall fight heated up in the final two days.
After finishing sixth in the prologue, world champion Julian Alaphilippe picked up valuable bonus seconds each day. Already he was third behind Viviani on stage 1 and second on stage 2, he finished just behind Frenchman Bryan Coquard, which moved him to within seconds of Ganna’s distinctive black leaders jersey.
But while Alaphilippe was the hands-down favorite to take control on the final stage up the Montagne de Lure, Colombian climbing veteran Nairo Quintana turned the tables with a stunning solo victory that not only won him the stage but the overall honors for the second time in three years. The Montagne de Lure may not be a classic climb in the Tour de France, but it has made its mark in races like Paris-Nice. And it did so once again, in Provence. Alaphilippe tried to follow Quintana, but eventually cracked on the repeated accelerations, and could only watch as the Arkea-Samsik rider bolted away.
For Quintana, the win of course was particularly satisfying after a long dry spell. And it quickly calmed the critics grumbling that Quintana’s best days were behind him.
Raising his finger towards the sky, Quintana sealed and emphatic victory on the final stage of the Tour de la Provence.
As is the case every year, the Tour de la Provence raced through this unique countryside that has lured travellers from around the world for centuries.
The peloton raced past one of the crowning jewels of the region, Les Baux de Provence, in the opening kilometers of stage two.
After winning the prologue, Filippo Ganna raced aggressively throughout the four-day race.
After two, lean years, French Bryan Coquard won his second race of 2022, offering hope to his new Cofidis team that their recent recruit would provide big dividends.
At the start of stage three, few thought that Quintana, who was sitting in 10th place, could actually win the race. He proved them wrong.
Even over the rustic terrain of the final stage, French Provence offers a picturesque backdrop for the race.
The morning breakaway raced through a Provencal village.
As the racing heated up, it was certain that many in the pack were looking around at the distinctive landscape.
The final riders in the breakaway put in their final digs as they raced through Saint-Etienne-Les-Orgues on their way up the Montagne de Lure.
In full attack mode, Quintana glanced behind as Alaphilippe dug deep to hang on. Those would be his last pedal strokes with the Colombian climber.
Finally free, Quintana seemingly floated toward the finish at the summit on the Montagne de Lure.
Savoring the win, Quintana repeatedly punched his hand in victory.
American Matteo Jorgenson, on the Movistar squad, pulled an impressive ride to move into fourth place on the final stage.
Even with the race lost, Filippo Ganna dug deep until the final meters, obviously spent as he crossed the line.