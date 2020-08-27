Gallery: Tour de France teams presentation

Everybody knows that this will be no ordinary Tour de France. And the official team presentation perhaps gave us a taste of things to come. There were plenty of empty seats and even some technical glitches, but, as a round of fireworks exploded just after 8 p.m. this Thursday, the 2020 Tour de France presentation finished according to schedule in the heart of Nice.

Riders rolled up and around the always-impressive Place Massena, presenting their team colors and waving to the fans that were on hand. At some points, the speaker’s microphone cut out. But the riders waved enthusiastically and smoke filled the air as each team rolled off the stage.

The biggest cheers, of course, were saved for Julian Alaphilippe — the sentimental hero of last year’s Tour — and the race’s final winner, Egan Bernal. But many more hope to be heroes this year.