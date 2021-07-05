Gallery: Tour de France stage 9

The second full day in the Alps dished rain, cool temperatures, and searing climbs to the peloton on stage 9 of the 2021 Tour de France.

AG2R-Citrëon’s Ben O’Connor took top honors on the stage, while the GC favorites appeared to be content with KOM-hunting or conserving their resources.

Primož Roglič did not start the stage, having abandoned the Tour overnight. His compatriot Tadej Pogačar, resplendent in yellow, looked as strong as ever. And there are still two weeks of racing remaining.