Gallery: Tour de France stage 1

Stage 1 of the 2021 Tour de France was chaotic.

Riders were eager to return to racing with fans roadside, but this proved to change the course of the race.

Two crashes marred the stage affecting the favored teams UAE-Team Emirates and Jumbo-Visma.

Despite the massive pileups, one of the pre-race favorites to win the day — Julian Alaphilippe — did so in his “Alapanache” style.