Gallery: Tom Pidcock’s rainbow-edition Pinarello Crossista F

Here's a look at the cyclocross world champion's new rainbow-flashed bike – both with and without mud.

Tom Pidcock celebrated both the start of a new cyclocross season and the joy of a fresh new bike Saturday.

The reigning cyclocross world champion debuted his rainbow jersey and a matching rainbow-edition Pinarello Crossista F when he lined up to kickstart his winter at Superprestige Merksplas.

Rainbow stripes flash through the bike’s tubing and forks and even appear on the sidewall of the Challenge Grifo tubular tires.

The cards motif of Pidcock’s blue 2021-22 Crossista returns on his flashy new rainbow ride, with the words “play your cards right” printed on the top tube.

Pidcock finished seventh Saturday in what he deemed “not too bad” for a season opener. The Brit races again at the World Cup Overijse on Sunday.

Also read: 

Pinarello first dived into the performance ‘cross market with its Crossista this January.

Pidcock collaborated with the Italian brand in the bike’s development and tested a series of prototypes before the bike was officially launched at the Fayetteville worlds – which Pidcock handily went on to win.

The frameset includes internal cable routing and holes to drain out water. Pinarello is also reported to have developed the top tube to make it more comfortable to grab and shoulder, and tweaked the bottom bracket height to Pidcock’s specification.

Here’s how the bike looks, both clean, and with a fresh splattering of Belgian mud.

 

“Play your cards right” is prominent in Pidcock’s eyeline on the top tube. A MOST Talon one-piece stem and bar does the steering.

Here come the rainbows …

… and there’s some more. Challenge even added the stripes to Pidcock’s Grifo tubular tires.

The world champion’s Crossista is built out with Shimano Dura-Ace groupset and hydraulic disc brakes.

Pidcock rued making too many mistakes Saturday as Laurens Sweeck powered to his fourth win on the season.

And here’s how Pidcock’s ride looks with a coating of Merksplas mud.

Ineos Grenadiers mechanics will have fully cleaned, stripped and regreased the bike ahead of Pidcock lining out for World Cup Overijse on Sunday.