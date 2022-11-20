Gallery: Tom Pidcock’s rainbow-edition Pinarello Crossista F

Tom Pidcock celebrated both the start of a new cyclocross season and the joy of a fresh new bike Saturday.

The reigning cyclocross world champion debuted his rainbow jersey and a matching rainbow-edition Pinarello Crossista F when he lined up to kickstart his winter at Superprestige Merksplas.

Rainbow stripes flash through the bike’s tubing and forks and even appear on the sidewall of the Challenge Grifo tubular tires.

The cards motif of Pidcock’s blue 2021-22 Crossista returns on his flashy new rainbow ride, with the words “play your cards right” printed on the top tube.

Pidcock finished seventh Saturday in what he deemed “not too bad” for a season opener. The Brit races again at the World Cup Overijse on Sunday.

Pinarello first dived into the performance ‘cross market with its Crossista this January.

Pidcock collaborated with the Italian brand in the bike’s development and tested a series of prototypes before the bike was officially launched at the Fayetteville worlds – which Pidcock handily went on to win.

The frameset includes internal cable routing and holes to drain out water. Pinarello is also reported to have developed the top tube to make it more comfortable to grab and shoulder, and tweaked the bottom bracket height to Pidcock’s specification.

Here’s how the bike looks, both clean, and with a fresh splattering of Belgian mud.