Gallery: Tom Pidcock racing on ‘old’ Dura-Ace at Algarve

Tom Pidcock goes fast on pretty much any bike.

In the past twelve months, he won Olympic gold on a mountain bike, he won a world championship on a cyclocross bike, and finished sixth or better on a road bike at worlds, Amstel Gold, Fléche Wallonne, Strade Bianche, Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne, and more. He’s just 22 years old.

At the Volta ao Algarve, Pidcock was just getting back in the rhythm of road racing after a season of cyclocross. In the time trial, he finished 76th, halfway down the results sheet. There, he was riding this Pinarello Bolide TT with Shimano’s older Dura-Ace Di2 group, 9150. So far this year, we’ve seen a number of WorldTour pros still on the 11-speed 9150, or still using the power meter 9150 cranks. The new 9250 Di2 group is 12-speed, and delivery of the group in general and the power meter in particular have been a bit challenged, perhaps due to global supply issues.

Alexey Lutsenko won Clásica Jaén Paraíso Interior, Spain’s ‘Strade Bianche’, on the new 9250 group with a 9150 power-meter crank. Pidcock’s Ineos teammate Elia Viviani has been racing on a full 9250 group with a 9250 power meter on his Pinarello Dogma F.

At least one of Pidcock’s brand new Crossista F ’cross bikes that he had at worlds used a 9150 group.

I emailed and called Shimano about the 9250 group and 9250 power meter delivery but did not receive a response.

Supply issues aren’t just limited to groups — Pidcock was on an AeroCoach disc instead of a Princeton CarbonWorks, as Princeton CEO Harrison Macris says that’s what the team uses “when they don’t have enough wheels based on racing schedule.”

Check out Pidcock’s bike below.