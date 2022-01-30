Gallery: Tom Pidcock officially debuts new Pinarello Crossista F at worlds

Tom Pidcock, the Olympic mountain bike champion, Ineos Grenadiers road professional, and male elite rider with a great chance of winning the 2022 worlds cyclocross title, will take the start today aboard a new bike from Pinarello, the Crossista F.

Pidcock has been working on the development of this bike with Pinarello since the end of last cyclocross season. He’s been riding prototypes for a few months, but today is the official unveiling of the bike at a race.

Pinarello added internal cable routing and holes to drain out water. It also improved the top tube to make it more comfortable to grab and shoulder, and also tweaked the bottom bracket height to Pidcock’s specification.

Pinarello and Pidcock saw the first prototypes in September, and then a second iteration was delivered for Pidcock to race in early December.

Pidcock won the Rucphen World Cup on December 18 and the Hulst World Cup on January 2.

Pinarello said yet another round of modifications in the carbon layup happened before the current bike that Pidcock will race at the 2022 cyclocross world championships in Fayetteville.

Pidcock’s bike weighs a claimed 7.39kg/16.3lb. Pinarello will sell the Crossista F this fall in a Tom Pidcock replica design as well as two other colors. Pricing and build information has not yet been released.

Check out the gallery below for a closer look at the new Pinarello Crossista F.