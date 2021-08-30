Gallery: Tokyo Paralympics custom bikes

Photographing bikes at the Tokyo Paralympics was tricky.
While trying to set up a photoshoot some 100 meters from the athletes’ staging “pits” four security officers approached me and escorted me from the area.
But not before I captured these images of Oksana Masters’ trike, and the trike ridden by Monika Sereda — which were photographed at a different location.
Masters and Serada will compete in the Tokyo Paralympics road cycling program, beginning Tuesday.
Monika Sereda is a T-2 classification—for athletes with a moderate amount of loss of stability or function—in paracycling.
Her trike is a standard Wilier frame and fork, with a Trykit rear axle.
Monica’s bike has a steering damper mounted on top of the stem and down into the fork steering tube, which helps to stabilize the steering. A drinking tube provides access to the water bottle without taking the hands off the bars.
Standard disc brakes for the rear, marked for each side.
The rear disc brakes are operated by a single standard lever connected to a splitter mounted where a standard rear rim brake caliper normally goes.
The chain has to make a bit of a bend to reach the rear cassette, mounted inside a ring for stability.
The “bucket,” or seat, was made to fit Oksana Masters, based on 3-D scans of her followed by extensive aerodynamic testing.
On handcycles, the drivetrain is mounted upside down, with the drivetrain being the pedals or handles the rider turns with their hands.
Masters’ custom bike is carbon fiber, built by Composite Builders.
The fork was finished by Steve Donovan, the paracycling mechanic. The drivetrain is a 1X, with either Dura-Ace or XTR based on gearing needs.
The rear axles show the inward-tilting rear wheels, which improves handling, and the aero wing shape of the “bucket.” The bar at the back is a drafting bar, meant to keep someone else’s front wheel out of the rear of the bike, which could cause a crash.
The rear axle was custom made to convert Dura-Ace wheels (front wheels from a standard road bicycle) into handcycle rear wheels with an inward camber. The wheels are 700c.
Oksana Masters during training for Tuesday’s time trial. The bucket sits lower than some other bikes, and the entire bike is fabricated from carbon fiber.