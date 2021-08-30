Gallery: Tokyo Paralympics custom bikes

Photographing bikes at the Tokyo Paralympics was tricky.

While trying to set up a photoshoot some 100 meters from the athletes’ staging “pits” four security officers approached me and escorted me from the area.

But not before I captured these images of Oksana Masters’ trike, and the trike ridden by Monika Sereda — which were photographed at a different location.

Masters and Serada will compete in the Tokyo Paralympics road cycling program, beginning Tuesday.