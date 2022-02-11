Gallery: Time trial tech from Tour de la Provence

The 58-11 and 56-10 top gears might not exactly be common combinations in your garage, but the huge gears were fairly ubiquitous at the opening 7.1km time trial of the Tour de la Provence. (Do you know which one is bigger? See below for a gear-inch comparison of the Shimano and SRAM set-ups.)

James Startt got up close with a number of the time trial bikes, capturing details like the new SRAM Clic remote shifters attached to the cowhorn basebar of a Trek-Segafredo Speed Concept, and the waxed chain and CeramicSpeed oversized pulley wheel on a Total Energies Specialized Shiv TT.

Check out the gallery for a closer look.