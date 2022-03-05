Gallery: The winning bike of Tadej Pogačar at Strade Bianche

Tadej Pogačar won the 2022 Strade Bianche in dominant fashion, becoming the first Tour de France winner to take victory in the Italian event. He did so aboard his trusty Colnago V3Rs, with the wheels, cockpit, saddle and group the same models as he used to take yellow in France.

There were two notable changes: tires and gearing.

Last year, UAE was racing on Vittoria Corsa Control, a popular tire in the WorldTour peloton. This year Pirelli is sponsoring the team, and Pogačar raced Strade Bianche on 28mm P Zero TLR tubeless tires with 71psi in the front and 75psi in the rear tire. Pogačar weighs approximately 150 pounds.

The entire UAE Emirates squad ran tubeless, except Diego Ulissi who used tubulars.

At the Tour, Pogačar used a standard 53/39 crank. In Sienna, he tackled the rolling gravel roads on a 54/39.