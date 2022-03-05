Gallery: The winning bike of Tadej Pogačar at Strade Bianche

Tadej Pogačar won the 2022 Strade Bianche in dominant fashion, becoming the first Tour de France winner to take victory in the Italian event. He did so aboard his trusty Colnago V3Rs, with the wheels, cockpit, saddle and group the same models as he used to take yellow in France.
There were two notable changes: tires and gearing.
Last year, UAE was racing on Vittoria Corsa Control, a popular tire in the WorldTour peloton. This year Pirelli is sponsoring the team, and Pogačar raced Strade Bianche on 28mm P Zero TLR tubeless tires with 71psi in the front and 75psi in the rear tire. Pogačar weighs approximately 150 pounds.
The entire UAE Emirates squad ran tubeless, except Diego Ulissi who used tubulars.
At the Tour, Pogačar used a standard 53/39 crank. In Sienna, he tackled the rolling gravel roads on a 54/39.
Colnago engineer Davide Fumagalli calls the V3Rs he designed “my little Swiss Army knife, a bike you can use for almost anything.” From the Tour to Lìege-Bastogne-Lìege to Strade Bianche, Pogačar is proving that to be true.
The V3Rs can handle up to 32mm tires, and has some aero shaping built into its down and seat tubes.
Sponsor Richard Mille adorns the Deda Alanera cockpit.
UAE is using SRM power meters on their Campagnolo Super Record EPS electronic groups.
#1 on Saturday was #211.
The 11 gravel sectors were provided in this handy graphic by the race organization. Pogačar attacked during the eighth sector.
Pogačar used 25mm tubeless Vittorias at the 2021 Tour. At Strade Bianche, he ran 28mm tubeless Pirellis.
The business end of the winning bike of the 2022 Strade Bianche. His SRM PowerControl 8 head unit has been removed.