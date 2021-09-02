Gallery: The unreleased Cervélo R5 Sepp Kuss is racing at the Vuelta

At the Vuelta a España, Sepp Kuss has been Primož Roglič‘s righthand man, shepherding his captain to mountaintop finishes. On stage 17, Kuss punched ahead of the elite chase group to take second behind Roglic.

A world-class power-to-weight ratio is a critical part of Kuss’ success and role on Jumbo-Visma. And it appears Kuss isn’t interested in hauling extra weight up the mountain on his bike, either.

Kuss uses Garmin’s tiniest computer, the Edge 130 Plus, which weighs just 33g, and it’s perched on a 27g carbon mount from CloseTheGap. For context, a Wahoo Elemnt Bolt weights 68g and an Edge 830 weighs 79g.

CloseTheGap’s bike mounts all feature superlight bell integration, where you can bolt on a tiny, 11g bell under the computer.

Check out James Startt’s photos below for a closer look at the Cervélo R5 that Jumbo-Visma has been racing since this spring, but that still remains to yet be officially launched.