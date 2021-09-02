Gallery: The unreleased Cervélo R5 Sepp Kuss is racing at the Vuelta

At the Vuelta a España, Sepp Kuss has been Primož Roglič‘s righthand man, shepherding his captain to mountaintop finishes. On stage 17, Kuss punched ahead of the elite chase group to take second behind Roglic.
A world-class power-to-weight ratio is a critical part of Kuss’ success and role on Jumbo-Visma. And it appears Kuss isn’t interested in hauling extra weight up the mountain on his bike, either.
Kuss uses Garmin’s tiniest computer, the Edge 130 Plus, which weighs just 33g, and it’s perched on a 27g carbon mount from CloseTheGap. For context, a Wahoo Elemnt Bolt weights 68g and an Edge 830 weighs 79g.
CloseTheGap’s bike mounts all feature superlight bell integration, where you can bolt on a tiny, 11g bell under the computer.
Check out James Startt’s photos below for a closer look at the Cervélo R5 that Jumbo-Visma has been racing since this spring, but that still remains to yet be officially launched.
La cockpit de Kuss at La Vuelta de España. FSA often requires its sponsored teams to put its stickers on the handlebar tape, a unique move in the pro peloton.
The Cervélo R5 is a sleek bike with clean integration.
Internal routing has become commonplace on top-end race bikes, but what is notable here is the partnership between Cervélo and FSA for the routing instead of just a bike brand using its own proprietary parts to achieve the integration.
Looks like a normal stem, right? But it houses Di2 wires and hydraulic brake lines.
A curvaceous take on the integrated seatpost compression bolt.
Small chance that this chain is getting shook off.
Back in May, Cervélo said the R5 was ready for launch, but was just waiting on parts from Shimano — the just-released Dura-Ace R9200 and Ultegra R8100 groups. So will we see the R5 officially released soon?