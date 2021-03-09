Gallery: The race of truth on stage 3 of Paris-Nice

Stage 3 of the 2020 Paris Nice tested riders against the clock. Known as course de la vérité — the “race of truth” — riders left the start house one at a time for a 14.4-kilometer solo effort.

At the end of the day, there were big changes in the general classification which now has already seen three different leaders in as many days.

The route, on paper at least, looked to be flat but was in fact rolling and had very technical points, and some sharp turns to test riders’ skills. And the final 4oo-meter stretch tested riders’ determination while their legs and lungs burned from the sub-20-minute all-out effort.

All used wind-cheating bikes, wheels, various slippery components, helmets, and apparel to try to decrease wind drag.

Here’s a look at the tech in use in this early-season stage race.